Jonathan, Others Commiserate with Family of Lulu-Briggs

Jonathan Eze

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan, were in Port Harcourt last Wednesday to offer their condolences to the family of High Chief OB Lulu-Briggs, who passed away on December 27, 2018 in Accra, Ghana,.

Jonathan and his wife, who were accompanied by Professor Seiyefa Brisibe, Niger Delta University, College of Medicine, and Hon. Tobias James, former Commissioner for Education, Bayelsa State, spent time with Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, Mrs Solate Ovundah-Akarolo (daughter) and other family members.

Jonathan spoke glowingly about High Chief Lulu-Briggs, recalling the pioneering role he played in national politics and how he championed Niger Delta and minority issues in the Second Republic days when he was deputy national chairman of National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

He said: ‘High Chief was a courageous man who loved his people. He worked very hard. We know even in business, he was a successful man. He was equally successful in politics. We are here to tell you that your husband, your father, our father was a good person, a good leader. We all miss him. We pray that God Almighty will accept him in his bosom. He has done his best on earth. He has helped so many people. He has encouraged so many people. He has contributed positively to the development of this state, Old Rivers State and to the development of the country in general. May his soul rest in peace,” Jonathan said.

The former president revealed how the late Lulu-Briggs was one of the earliest supporters of the Umaru Yar’Adua/Goodluck Jonathan presidential bid in 2007.

He reminisced about their friendship, “sometimes when he was in Abuja, he used to come and see me at State House. To me, the day I heard of his death was a sad moment.”