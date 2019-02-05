Taraba Police Kill Three Kidnappers in Gun duel

By Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Three suspected kidnappers were on Sunday killed in a gun duel by operatives of Taraba State Police Command attached to Bali Division.

The State Police Commissioner, David Adeniji, who disclosed this in a statement made available to Journalists in Jalingo on Monday said that the suspects were killed along Bali-Suntai road where they have been terrorising people.

He stated that police operatives had engaged the kidnap syndicate in a gun duel following a tip off that they were attempting to kidnap some residents of a house in Garwa village whom they held hostage.

In the ensuing shootout, according to the police boss, three of them were killed while several others escaped with gun shot wounds.

A member of the State Vigilante Group, who assisted the police operatives in the operation however sustained injuries in the gun duel.

According to Akinremi, “The prompt response by the gallant operatives with the assistance of the men of the State Vigilante Group resulted in a shoot out which led to the death of three of the hoodlums, while a member of the Vigilante Group sustained injury from the gun shots by the hoodlums.

“Items recovered from the hoodlums include,one locally fabricated AK47 rifle, twelve rounds of .9mm ammunition, two GSM handset, a military camouflage, some charms and knives amongst others. He said a massive manhunt was ongoing to effect the arrest of those that escaped”.

Akinremi however warned criminal elements operating in the state to desist from crime saying the Command was determined to make the state unfriendly for criminals just as he enjoined members of the public to give useful information that would assist the Command in ridding the state of criminal elements.