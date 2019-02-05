Kachikwu Bags PTI Award

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. lbe Kachikwu, has been conferred with the Petroleum Training lnstitute’s (PTI) Life Recognition Award, in recognition of his exemplary leadership, uncommon feats in nation building and developmental initiatives toward the sustained growth of the nation’s oil and gas sector.

The award was also in appreciation of the advancement of high and qualitative training of competent technical manpower and infrastructural revolution at the PTI.

Presenting the award during the launch of Project 100 held at the Petroleum Technology Development Fund ( PTDF) in Abuja recently, the Principal and Chief Executive of PTI, Prof. Sunny Iyuke, said the Minister of state for Petroleum Resources was honoured as a result of his hard work, selfless service to the oil and gas sector and his untiring effort to repositioning PTI to be on the global map of technological institutions.

Accepting the award, Kachikwu said: “l dedicate this award to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity”.

Speaking further, Dr.Kachikwu who paid tribute to the council, management and staff of the PTI for discharging its mandate of developing competent technical manpower for the oil and gas sector, acknowledged that the appointment of Iyuke was a step in the right direction.

He expressed confidence that lyuke would transform the institute to be a global player in oil and gas and urged the principal to keep up the good work. He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has not had cause to complain about poor performance at PTI.

FinTech Awards Calls for Entries

Organiser of the Nigerian FinTech Awards, an integral part of the weeklong Lagos Fintech Week, will recognise and reward innovation in the use of information technology in the financial industry as well those who have contributed to its success.

A statement signed by chairman of the organising committee, Dr. Yele Okeremi, said there would be a total of over 13 different award categories to vie for when the Nigerian Fintech Award comes up in Lagos, in April.

The awards would promote the best research in Fintech in order to encourage more fintech companies and technology start-ups to invest in research.

According to him, the most important award at the event would be the Fintech Startup of the Year.

He explained: “Judges seek a FinTech start-up business (business or core service launched in the past 18 months) that has disrupted the financial services sector with new and innovative services, created competition and transformed the way we experience financial services.”

Other award categories include Fintech leader of the year, Female Fintech leader of the year, Fintech Startup of the year, Fintech innovation in biometrics tool/cyber security platform, Fintech innovation in customer engagement and best Fintech-Bank collaboration of the year and others.

The entry deadline is April 5, 2019.

Eat’n’go Among Inspiring Brands

Eat’N’Go Limited, Nigeria’s master franchisee for one of the leading global Pizza companies – Domino’s Pizza and its two other brands, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, have been recognised by the London Stock Exchange Group, as one of the companies to inspire Africa in 2019.

This was announced recently, in the second edition of the ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ unveiled by the London Stock Exchange Group which held in London.

The report highlighted leading private companies operating in Africa, which have the most inspiring stories and the strongest growth potential. The company was listed alongside seventy eight other companies in the consumer services category, and three hundred and sixty African companies across several sectors such as agriculture, finance, health, education, renewable energy and telecoms.

Commenting on the recognition, CEO, Eat’N’Go Limited, Patrick McMichael said, “being part of organisations that have created so much impact in the African economy is a milestone achievement and we are proud to be recognized by the London Stock Exchange Group for the work that we do. We understand the uniqueness and dynamic nature of the Nigerian market and we have constantly ensured that we continue provide value to our consumers through our products and service offerings.

“We have also invested in manpower development for our team who have shown so much dedication and passion to growing the business to where it is today. We are excited and we cannot wait to do even more as we continue to expand the business to different frontiers across Africa.”

Eat’N’Go’s successes over the last few years, can be attributed to the level of human capital development invested in members of the organisation. The company kicked off the first quarter of 2019 with an intensive ongoing six weeks development program starting at its training schools across Lagos State. The training which is in three phases focuses on equipping new and existing staff with numerous skills such as effective customer relations, production techniques across each brand, hygiene, as well as equipment use and maintenance.

The is to ensure that in-depth knowledge for the various brands, growth in team spirit, self-critique, peer review and feedbacks are properly analysed throughout the sessions.