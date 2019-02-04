THE MEANING OF ‘TECHNICALLY’ DEFEATED  

Monday letter2

Commentators are still bemused about the meaning President Muhammadu Buhari was trying to convey when he said his government has “technically defeated” Boko Haram. I have also wondered what the person who wrote that phrase for the president to read in a speech had in mind. Not to worry anymore because we have a situation right now that would help us understand the context in which the adverb “technically defeated” should be used; by the very act of sacking the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, which is unconstitutional, and which has the effect akin to suspending and rubbishing the constitution itself, President Buhari has technically overthrown Nigeria’s democratic government even though he did not physically lead a posse of soldiers to chase Justice Onnoghen out of office. Now, in this context, how has the president “technically defeated” Boko Haram? Femi Adsina, Garba Shehu, Lai Mohammed, Adams Oshiomole, Nasir El-Rufa’i, Bola Tinubu, Abba Kyari, Abubakar Malami, Boss Mustapha, Abdullahi Ganduje, Chris Ngige, Rochas Okorocha, Rotimi Amaechi, Lanre Issa-Onilu, Yekini Nabena, Itse sagay, Festus Keyamo, Miyetti Allah, and others owe Nigerians clear and unambiguous explanation here.

Sunday Adole Jonah,

Department of Physics, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State