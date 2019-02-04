NAMA Receives Spare Parts for Radar Operations

By Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has taken delivery of consignment of critical spare parts for the continuous service and operation of the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON).

The Managing Director of NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu, confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos.

Akinkuotu said the consignment, which was cleared at the Apapa Port in Lagos from Thales Group, in France include MES1 1400A power supply modules, control units and other critical units.

He explained that they would be used by NAMA engineers to effect repairs on any of the nine TRACON installations across the country for optimal functioning of the system.

Akinkuotu disclosed that apart from the spares already received, another consignment of spares have landed Apapa port and was being presently cleared.

He said other consignments were already being shipped to Nigeria from France, adding that payment had already been made for all consignments.

The NAMA boss also revealed that TRACON would undergo a total reconditioning process in order to meet the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standard.

He described this process as “a sort of Turn-around-maintenance which is to be carried out by the equipment manufacturer, Thales Group”

Akinkuotu noted that the acquisition of spares for TRACON was in line with the agency’s decision to be proactive in maintaining the nation’s radar facility.

“Availability of spares will ensure that parts of the radar equipment will be readily available whenever and wherever they are needed.

“There are some that will immediately be used for replacement while others will be kept in the warehouse, pending when they will be needed,” he added.

Akinkuotu also stated that NAMA engineers had the capacity to undertake the maintenance of the TRACON facility and had always done so in the past.