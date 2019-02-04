International Breweries Inaugurates Projects

By Raheem Akingbolu

The International Breweries Plc, a member of the ABInBev, has inaugurated a number of projects, under its corporate social investment initiatives, across several communities in Osun, Ogun and Oyo states. These projects were recently handed over to the communities.

The projects were part of the company’s strategic policy of impacting the communities where it operates, especially in the areas where basic amenities are either lacking or inadequate. The projects include solar-powered boreholes, an adequately equipped primary healthcare centre and a sanitary facility.

A newly renovated primary health centre was donated to Esa-Odo community in Osun state along with critical equipment including weighing scales wheelchairs, mattresses, a generator, among other hospital equipment, to facilitate the efficient running of the facility. Ilase-Ijesha community in Ilesha Osun State; Obafemi-Owode and Orile-Imo Logbara communities in Sagamu, Ogun State; and Christian Mission School for the Deaf in Onireke, Ibadan, Oyo state, each received a solar-powered borehole. Omi-Asoro Elementary Primary School, also in Osun State, received a newly built sanitary facility.

Speaking on behalf of International Breweries, Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Michael Daramola, said the aim of the donations was to positively impact communities and improve their overall wellbeing

“We are here to hand over completed projects as promised. At International Breweries, we strive to impact every community where we operate and make it better than we met it.

“As a result, our projects are designed to be beneficial to the whole community and this is the essence of our give-back policy as encapsulated in our CleanerWorld and BetterWorld programmes, comprising water, health, culture and economic empowerment.

“We are glad we are able to play our own little role as a business, and hope it will make a difference in the lives of the people, especially women, children and the vulnerable in the society,” Daramola added.

In their remarks, the royal fathers present commended International Breweries for providing the facilities and always responding positively whenever it was called upon by the people. They urged the organisation not to relent in supporting the efforts of the government in providing basic amenities for those at the grassroots and promised to continue to maintain peaceful and cordial relationships with the organisation.

Speaking on behalf of Obokun East Local Community Development Area, Osun State, the chairman, Omole Ishola, said: “It has always been the government’s plan to equip every health centre and hospital, as well as provide drugs for patients in the state but the plan has always been hampered by lack of funds. The intervention of International Breweries, especially as it caters for pregnant women, is a welcome development. We are indeed grateful.”

At the Obafemi Owode Primary Health Centre, Director of Investment, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ogun State, Mr. Adedayo Somoye, said what International Breweries did for the community was very commendable noting that the company has operated in Ogun State for less than a year. “I enjoin the community to protect this project for the good of everyone. We should also allow International Breweries to grow and make profit before they are bombarded with requests,” Somoye added.