Edo Polytechnic pioneer Mass Comm set visits EBS, as Dean lauds Obaseki, Prof. Falodun on devt’al strides

Pioneer students of the Department of Mass Communication, Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, have been encouraged to focus on development communication to contribute meaningfully to society.

The charge was made by the General Manager of Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS), Mr. Ransly Abu-Osagie, when the students visited the corporate headquarters of the station, in Benin City, Edo State.

Mr. Abu-Osagie said that broadcasting is a powerful tool for influencing and impacting society, urging the students to take to development communication as a veritable platform to drive change.

Dean, School of Business, Edo State Polytechnic, Mr. Osamwonyi Ohonba, who led the students on the excursion, lauded the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for his unflinching commitment to the growth of the Polytechnic, noting, “We are here today because of the governor’s growing support for our institution.

“Since the assumption of duty of our Rector, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, a new chapter of development has been opened at the Polytechnic. The mass communication department is new and fledging. The governor and rector have really been wonderful in their support for scholarship and academic growth of the institution.”

Acting Head of Department (HoD), Mrs. Helen Ugbogbo, said that the students are impressed with their first visit to a broadcasting house and that a number of partnerships have been struck with other establishments on such trips to expand the scope of learning.

The students were conducted around the Radio and Television outlets, including the engineering section, the news room, the transmitter house, the radio and television studios and the master control room.

Broadcasting lecturer, Mr. Isaac Aimurie, said the National Diploma (ND) I students embarked on the tour to broaden their knowledge of the course and expose them to practical broadcasting experience.

The students expressed gratitude to the management of the corporation for the warm reception and the opportunity to horn their communication skills.