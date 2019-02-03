Sanwo-Olu, Royal Oaks Seek Benchmark for Lagos Hospitality Sector

Olaseni Durojaiye

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Oaks Rentals Limited, Mrs. Augusta Ikpea-Enaholo have expressed desire to see the state’s hospitality sector become benchmark for other megacities globally.

The duo canvassed the position at the recent inauguration of Royal Oak Event Centre, a multipurpose state-of-the-art event facility situated in the heart of Lekki.

The inauguration was witnessed by Chairman of The Nation Editorial Board, Mr. Sam Omatseye, royal fathers, captains of industries and business leaders across all sectors.

Speaking after inaugurating of the facility, Sanwo-Olu said with more of such facilities, the state’s hospitality sector “will become preferred benchmark for other countries in the nearest future.”

Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that the multimillion facility “has added another landmark achievement to the state at a point where Lagos is looking to become a preferred destination of choice amongst other mega cities.”

In her goodwill message, Ikpea-Enaholo disclosed that she abandoned her well-paid job at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) because of her passion to raise the bar in Lagos hospitality sector.

She explained the rationales behind her aggressive investment in the hospitality business, noting that the facility was built as a measure to shore up the hospitality business, with a view to offer clients value, satisfaction and a remarkable event experience.

Ikpea-Enaholo, a successful maritime lawyer, stressed that her business vision was premised to deliver top-of-the-line services to customers with sparing prices, expressing delight in completion and commissioning of the multipurpose hall,

“What we have here surpasses your regular events centre. Indeed, we have taken the initiative to create entrance, exit and restrooms dedicated to the disabled.

“Royal Oaks was thoughtfully built to accommodate a variety of events, from weddings, exhibitions, product launches and activations, fashion shows, funeral celebrations, conferences and what have you.

“We offer a unique and serene atmosphere with hundreds of gold and silver gilded chairs, round banquet tables, rectangular tables and perfect working air-conditioning systems.

The event centre is structured to cater for intimate, small, and large gatherings with perfectly structured partitions that guarantee maximum functionality of space,” She added.

According to Ikpea-Enaholo, the centre would develop help boost the country’s Gross domestic Product, GDP and reduce unemployment rate, especially in Lagos State.

“I believe in youths, I believe in the younger generation. I do not believe youths are lazy; we are hard-working people and there is a lot out there for us in Nigeria.

“Most of my workers are below the age of 30 and 40. By this, I am making sure that youths are engaged in this industry. I have over 30 workers in my rental company and I know that with this event centre, more people will be employed and this will reduce the unemployment rate in Lagos State in particular.”

She hinted that the name of the center came out of the word ‘Royalty’, saying, with The Royal Oak, I have proven that I am more than capable, even though I am a woman. I have brought my experiences as a legal practitioner, a maritime lawyer into the event industry.