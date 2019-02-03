Locals Decry Herdsmen Killings, School Closure, Poor Infrastructure in Adamawa

By Daji Sani in Yola

People of Kpasham, Bali, Lawaru and Dong communities in Demsa local government area of Adamawa state, ravaged by herdsmen attacks, have cried out over lack of security and water, infrastructural decay, poor electricity supply and closure of schools.

Youth Leader, Mr Target Bonoda, stated this at the ward to ward campaign of the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress, pADC, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, in Dong on Saturday.

The Youth Leader lamented that the major challenges of the areas were the herdsmen incessant attacks on their communities which had resulted in the killing of several people and destruction of property.

Bonoda urged Nyako, to, as a matter of priority, consider their security if elected governor because they no longer move freely and cannot go to their farms without the fear of being attacked.

He blamed the continued insecurity bedeviling the communities on the insensitivity and complicity of the All Progresives Congress led goverment in the state.

He explained that the community had been neglected for the past four years which made things difficult for the communities and life unbearable for locals.

According to him, despite the fact that Dong ward is the largest ward in Demsa council, they are experiencing scarcity of water, poor electricity supply, dilapidated roads and closure of schools.

He said since ex governor Murtala Nyako left goverment, the situation had been stagnant in all areas of development even though the area was one of the developed areas in the state.

“Our children use to get free uniforms, text and exercise books from Nyako’s goverment, our youths were trained in various skills acquisitions

under Local Apprenticeship Scheme ( LAS) and tools and money were giving to them at the end of the training exercise in all the 21 local government areas of the state.

“Another programme is Special Assistants Scheme (SA) where many jobless youths were paid tokens at the end of the month to enable them go to school or trade and even use the money to farm”

“That is why we are supporting ex- governor Nyako’s son who we believe will continue his father’s legacy, we will support him 100 percent because of what his father has done,” he said.

He therefore called on the people to vote for ADC in order to bring back development to tthe communities.

Earlier, Alhaji Yuguda Majidadi, a party stakeholder, said the community, for the past four years was placed in a disadvantaged position because of its total neglect.

He said their children had to trek several miles to school while the roads were filled with pot holes. He said they would be happy with anyone that would come to their rescue.

Responding, the governorship candidate, Senator Abdulaziz Nyako, promised to bring back their lost glory if elected.

He also said he would tackle security issues caused by drug addiction, Boko Haram and poverty.