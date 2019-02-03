Indeed, They Are THE CANDIDATES!

After watching the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, at a town-hall debate, themed: “The Candidates” and anchored by Kadara Ahmed, a renowned journalist, on the state of the nation, many Nigerians, regardless of their earlier misgivings, agreed that six and half a dozen are sometimes not the same.

Not only did the duo come prepared for the worst while hoping for the best, they also affirmed speculations that aside the sentiments of political affiliation, they were better prepared for the job they seek, citing practical solutions to the Nigerian problems, including pragmatic deflections of personal attacks. They simply stole the show and held their forte.

Unfortunately, this does not automatically translate into votes for them. However, it could begin to change the narrative as much as perception of voters especially, when the search for an alternative is in top gear, having clearly established that the incumbent may not have what it takes to sculpt the Nigeria of everyone’s dream. Atiku and Obi didn’t just appear at The Candidates for the optics, they proved their mettle as truly the candidates to beat.