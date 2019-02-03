Again, Three Die, 17 Rescued in Lagos Boat Mishap

Gboyega Akinsanmi

About twelve weeks months after boat mishap killed three persons between Liverpool and Coconut Bridge in Lagos, another incident occurred in Ikorodu Local Government Area, claiming at least three lives.

However, THISDAY findings showed that 17 persons were rescued in the boat accident that happened at about 12:15 p.m. yesterday after it ran into an already-submerged object on the waterways.

Further findings revealed that the boat, which conveyed 20 passengers on board, capsized in the middle of the state’s lagoon within the Oke-Ira-Nla axis while heading to Bayeku area of Ikorodu.

Reacting to the tragedy yesterday, the General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr. Damilola Emmanuel, said all passengers were wearing their life jackets but causality could have been as a result of fear or shock.

Unfortunately, the general manager noted that three persons were confirmed dead, while 17 persons were rescued alive after that mishap.

Emmanuel gave insight into an on the spot investigation the agency carried out after the incident, which according to him, revealed that the incident was caused by a submerged object beneath the waterways.

He, therefore, said LASWA “sympathises with the families of the deceased and the agency is committed to achieving a zero incident rate on the waterways through enforced regulations and thorough risk management culture.”

He, however, said the spot of the submerged wreck “has been marked to avoid future occurrence while the state government in conjunction with the Marine Police will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.”

In the recent time, boat mishap has been frequent in the state. Just about three months ago, another boat conveying 20 passengers from Liverpool to Coconut in Apapa Local Government Area capsized on November 8, 2018,thereby leaving at least three persons dead.

After the boat accident, the General Manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Adesina Tiamiyu said that the boat which was en route Ojo from Liverpool capsized few minutes after take-off.

According to him, 12 of the passengers were rescued alive by the Lagos State Waterways Authority officials and local divers. Two males and one female were confirmed dead, while search and rescue operation have been put on hold till the following day for the remaining five missing people.

He said the three bodies had been bagged, and the men were handed over “to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit to be deposited at the morgue. The female victim, identified as Alhaja, was handed over to her family after proper documentation by the Marine Police

Officers.”