A Penny for Kanu’s Thoughts

For many reasons and obviously so, not many people pay attention to the words of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, any more. The fact that he started the Muhammadu Buhari clone rumour, Kanu gets less attention these days and even from his own people.

But last week, he started yet another campaign that cannot be wished away, when he said candidly that the South-east governors were working for Buhari, an insinuation many outside the political family of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) do not think should be taken with levity.

Whilst the South-east governors are at liberty to support any candidates of their choice, the debate in the allegation by Kanu emphasises sincere and genuine leadership, a trait that is totally absent in the current crop of political leadership in the country. Hypothetically, however, what could be the fate of the PDP in the presidential election if Kanu was right? It’s a wild guess!