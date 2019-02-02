Helicopter Crash: We are Safe and Sound, Says Osinbajo

*Thanks Nigerians for their show of concern

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that he and all those aboard the helicopter that crash landed in Kabba on Saturday are safe and sound.

The chopper carrying the Vice President to Kogi State crash landed after a landing incident at the Kabba Township Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Laolu Akande, Osinbajo thanked Nigerians for their show of concern and the crew for managing the situation well.

The statement noted that at the Palace of the Obaro of Kabba, his first stop in after the incident, Osinbajo expressed gratitude to God for the deliverance from the Chopper crash.

“We are safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern, and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well. We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher. We continue Next level engagements in Kabba, Kogi State,” he said.

The vice president also said, “We are extremely grateful to the Lord for preserving our lives from the incident that just happened. Everyone is safe and no one is maimed. God has kept us safe and alive, delivered us from death so we can do more for our people and country.”