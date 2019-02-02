GLO Defines Path for Future, Invests in New Solutions

• As Anthony Joshua, world heavyweight boxing champion, endorses Glo

In a bid to position Nigeria to tap into the benefits of the global digital revolution, national telecommunications operator, Globacom on Friday announced innovative solutions that would impact positively on its subscribers.

It also announced its new communication direction which includes its endorsement by World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua.

The products and services which would be released in batches in the coming days and weeks, were announced as part of the company’s new direction for 2019 at a media stakeholders’ forum held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The new products include Glo Drive, Glo Health, Glo Entertainment Portal, Glo Mobile Money, Glo Call Connect Service, World Connect and Glo Titi, the Artificial Intelligence platform.

Globacom’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Technical, Mr. Bisi Koleoso, said that, as the innovation leader in Nigeria’s telecom space, Globacom was committed to ensuring that Nigerians were not left behind in the march to a digitalised world.

“We have invested massively in new technologies to introduce these products which we believe will redefine business, social and personal pursuits”.

“Having ended 2018 on a very high note, retaining our position as the second largest operator with a remarkable 45.3 million subscriber base, we have resolved to further enrich customer experience on our network with these new offerings,” Mr. Koleoso stated.

One of the key products, Glo Drive, addresses problems subscribers face with storing their data by offering limitless storage capacity in the cloud, while Glo Health Care is a digital health assistant designed to offer Nigerians access to best doctors in the world directly on their phone.

The Glo Entertainment Portal offers a single point of access for millions of digital entertainment content through Glo Café.

The Glo Mobile Money, he stated, is an agent network which would hasten the drive towards a cash-light Nigerian society by enabling financial transactions on the mobile phone and extending financial inclusion to over 60 million unbanked people in the country.

Glo Artificial Intelligence platform will engage customers directly and assist them to get information about data plans, prepaid plans and Value Added Service (VAS). This enables customers to choose the most convenient plan, resolve issues and ask questions 24/7 without any human interface.

Also disclosed is Glo Connect which helps subscribers stay connected all the time even if the subscriber’s phone is switched off, has zero balance, or is out of coverage area.

The last solution is the World Connect, which ensures that business executives stay connected to their offices anywhere in the world by offering them the most affordable roaming data in 60 countries with over 6.4 million wifi hotspots worldwide. The infrastructure will be available in all world airports.

Speaking in a documentary shown during the event, the world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua, who has Nigerian parentage, endorsed the Globacom network for its reach and speed, describing the network as his reliable partner.

“ I respect the ownership and management of Globacom and as a Nigerian, I believe charity must begin from home.

“I believe in Glo,” he said.

Stating the values he shared with Globacom, Anthony Joshua said “we have the fastest speed, longest reach and the Nigerian fighting spirit as game changers. Glo, I hail o!” He concluded by giving the “wakanda” salute.

Globacom recently signed an endorsement contract with the world heavyweight boxing champion covering Nigeria and Ghana.

Joshua currently holds four major world championship belts, namely International Boxing Federation (IBF) title, World Boxing Association (WBA) title, World Boxing Organisation (WBO) title, and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) title which he won between 2016 and 2018.