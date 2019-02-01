Youth Group Set to Proffer Election Tips

Mary Nnah

As the elections draws closer, the desire to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election where the citizens would exercise their franchise by voting in capable and intellectually proven representatives that would propel the socio-economic wheel of Lagos State to promising heights has been top on the mind of the Youth Organising Secretary, Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) and Convener of a socio-political group ‘Our Lagos, Your Lagos, Idris Aregbe.

Therefore the Office of the Youth Organising Secretary is not relenting in its efforts in sensitising the youths to take a leap now and take the lead tomorrow, so as to promote youth empowerment and political participation.

In order to reach the nook and crannies of the state, the office has over the last few months embarked on series of activities to ensure that the youths are educated and empowered to express their rights and also to take the right initiatives in all their dealings.

Right now, the youth group is set to hold a programme on “Election Tips”, a massive event coming up on February 7 in Lagos.

The admission-free event tagged,” Election Tips: Mobilising and Educating Youths To Achieve Peaceful Election,” holds on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at APC Secretariat, Plot 11, Acme road, Ogba, Industrial Estate, Ikeja, Lagos at 10 a.m. prompt.

The programme would feature party stalwarts, party faithful, youth ambassadors, A-list actors, actresses, artistes, comedians, youth influencers and other important personalities – all of whom would be on ground to impart positively on the youths ahead of the general elections.

Speaking on the forthcoming event Aregbe said: “We are very close to elections right now, which is scheduled for February 16 and March 2, so we are trying to do a lot of reach outs telling the people that they need to be part of the process.

“So we would be educating them on elections principles and for them to shun violence and also on the need for our party to win the elections.

“It is an election year and we know that we need to do a lot to mobilise our people and educate them for a peaceful election and that is what my office has been doing to ensure that the youth are carried along and to bring them together for progress.”

Aregbe who said the February 7 event is designed to be the last phase of election campaign, noted, “Basically we are going to addresses the issue of election and not just campaign.

“We are addressing some vital issues, so it is an event that is going to have a lot of stakeholders discussing the elections.

“So it specifically designed for the elections – how to vote, what and what to do, expectations as a young person on the Election Day and the principle of the elections, because we know that every election year, whether we like it or not, INEC comes up with additional structures. Like now we are going to be voting with index finger and so we would push out such message to our people.”

He therefore urged all and sundry to keep the belief of an effective electoral system alive by coming out en-masse to exercise their franchise in order to hold in high-hopes the dreams of a better Nigeria.