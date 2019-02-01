Centenary City to Empower Nigerian Youths

Ayodeji Ake

As part of it centenary celebration, the Diocese of Lagos, Church of Nigeria, has unveiled the Centenary City, which it said would empower Nigerian youths, rehabilitate the depressed and drug addicts, as well as serve as a vocation centre.

At the unveiling of the Centenary Logo and City, which was recently held in Lagos, the Diocesan, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, noted the centenary city is part of the church’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of giving back to the society.

He said: “The centenary city is our own way of giving back to the society. We are taking the gospel beyond the four walls of the church, we are doing something that I call beyond the gospel by having this centenary city.

“Inside the centenary city, we will have entrepreneurship center for the teeming youths that are roaming around without job, we want to use that opportunity to empower them. It’s just like having a vocational centre for them.

“We also are going to have a rehabilitation center for the depressed, the drug addicts and to have personalised counselling for those who need it.

“It’s not just for them to come to church, we want to go outside and bring those people that are dejected, we want to go to prisons, people that have served their sentences in the prisons, we want to find a way of rehabilitating them back to the society.”

Speaking on the logo, Olumakaiye said it was to kickstart the line-up activities for the 100 years celebration.

“You know that our fame is stronger, deeper and higher and God has been so faithful to this Diocese for over 100years.

“He has been our helper, He has been our strength. He has been everything to us, so we are kickstarting the activities, lining up for celebration of 100years of the existence of this Diocese and also the unveiling the centenary city, which the whole world have heard about,” he added.

According him, line-up activities of the celebration includes; rally around the city of Lagos, cultural day, lecture, and digging deep into the scripture throughout the lenty period of 40days.