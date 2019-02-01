AC Milan’s 12m Euros Bid for Osimhen Rejected

WINTER TRANSFER…

According to media reports in Italy, Sporting Charleroi has refused to let Victor Osimhen go for 12 million Euros to Italian giants AC Milan.

Osimhen, 20, is on a season-long loan at Charleroi from Wolfsburg and ‘The Zebras’ have the option to buy him permanently by season’s end.

He cost the Bundesliga club about four million Euros in 2016.

According to Sudinfo, Charleroi has now turned down the many millions Milan have put on the table for the striker, who has netted nine league goals this season thus far.

The centre-forward has been capped by Nigeria at U17, U20 and full international levels.