PPC is the Only Credible Alternative to APC, PDP, Says Party Chairman

The national chairman of the Providence People’s Congress, Mr. Benson Adetona, has said the party remains the only credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party.

He said the two dominant parties – APC and PDP – were the same, adding that they are responsible for the woes of the country.

He was irked that President Muhammadu Buhari who won a popular vote to salvage the economy in 2015 had abdicated his responsibility of seeking for the welfare of the greater number of Nigerians who continue to wallow in abject poverty.

“Whereas the membership of PDP, APC have been fluid as crisis crossing between both parties had been easy making both parties to have similar characters and consequently similar ownership.

“The two parties have also formed other parties that are appendages to themselves. So these other parties are usually tools with which to manipulate election and subvert the will of the people.

“The proliferation of the political parties had thus appeared burdensome to the citizens especially as about 70 candidates to emerge out of the 91 political parties to contest the 2019 presidential election. This strategy is to divert the attention of the electorate, confuse them and makes election of credible candidate difficult.” he said.

He maintained that the acute poverty Nigerians suffer in the midst of plenty today could be corrected through correcting our value and lifestyle.

Adetona urged Nigerians to discern which of the other political parties truly represent the people and would fight for the betterment of the people.

He reiterated that Nigeria cannot afford to go through the current harrowing experience it was passing through.

He expressed dismay that the love of money had eroded the people’s humanity, adding that Buhari’s administration had preoccupied itself with recovering money and in the process abandoned the welfare of the people.

“In order for us to move forward, acting together, working together and living responsibly together, we will be issuing shortly seven steps to successful electoral victory for Nigerians in 2019.

“In the interim, we should not allow the attempt to rail us into chaos by highly ambitious and desperate politicians to succeed.

“We want all 1958 to 1968 generation to apply earnestly for Providence People’s Congress membership and contribute to its financing from today. No one should go on the street and riot, no one should play into the hands of those before whom our lives do not count; we must love each other now, serve each other and pursue a nation where freedom, peace and justice shall reign,” he said.