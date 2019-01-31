Obaseki mobilises support for Obahiagbon, Iyoha, Idahosa, Inegbedion, others

…says credible candidates essential to sustainable devt

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has intensified mobilisation for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections, charging Edo people and residents to deliver credible candidates to solidify the developmental strides in different sectors of the state.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that votes for candidates of the APC will provide credible representation for the state at the federal and state levels, adding that the APC parades the best candidates that will support the state government’s vision of sustainable development.

He said the candidates of the APC in the elections, including Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, for Edo South at the Senate; Hon. John Inegbedion for Edo Central seat at the Senate; Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha for Oredo Federal Constituency; Dennis Idahosa for Ovia South West and North East Federal Constituency, Hon. Joseph Ikpea for Esan South East and North East Federal Constituency among others, will guarantee effective representation for the state in Abuja.

“Edo people and residents are in dire need of dependable representation at the federal level to complement the governor’s strides as well as advance the interest of the state.”

The candidates for the APC, according to the governor’s aide, are seasoned, development-focused personalities who will advance the issues affecting our people, bring their experience to bear in making laws that will put food on the table and empower our people.

On the candidates of the APC vying for seats at the Senate, House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly, Osagie said, “voting for all these candidates of the APC will enable us leapfrog development in all sectors of the state from roads, stable power supply, social empowerment, affordable healthcare, education, among others.”

He said the candidates will complement the governor’s strides to benefit the people, noting, “What Edo people need are representatives that will support the governor’s legacy projects from the Benin Enterprise Park to the Benin River Port and the plans to provide stable power supply.”