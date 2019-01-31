NFF Hails AITEO Boss, Peters, on New Award

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has congratulated the founder of AITEO Group, Mr. Benedict Peters on his award as African Icon of the Year at the recent Foreign Investment Network (FIN) and Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources Honorary Patrons Dinner and Awards Night.

Peters is the Founder and President of AITEO Group, Nigeria’s leading energy solution company and the Official Optimum Sponsor of the Nigeria Football Federation. The company also sponsors the annual Federation Cup competition, and picks the bills for the NFF-AITEO Football Awards, another annual event.

The energy company also bankrolls the CAF African Football Awards, yet another annual event for which it recently penned a four –year agreement with the Confederation of African Football, CAF.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said on Wednesday: “On behalf of the NFF and the entire Nigerian football fraternity, I would like to congratulate Mr. Peters on yet another award. This is another gorgeous feather to his shining cap. It is also the latest in a long and growing list of accolades for an outstanding gentleman, an international business mogul with a difference and a proud son of Nigeria and Africa.

“This award is not a surprise to me as a person, and certainly not a surprise to any member of the NFF Board. It simply underscores the quality and character of the leading figure of a major partner of the NFF.

“Mr. Peters has always been committed to making everyone and everything around him better and we are proud to have him as a partner in progress with Nigerian and African Football,” said Pinnick, who is also 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football.

