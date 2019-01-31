Don’t Harbor Criminals, Masari Tells Traditional Rulers

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State wednesday admonished traditional rulers and residents of the state to desist from harboring criminals in their domain.

He equally tasked law enforcement agencies to be compendious on the whereabouts of kidnappers and armed robbers and their informants to rid the society of bad elements.

The governor stated this when he paid homage to the District Head of Baure, Muhammad Umar, in continuation of his re-election campaigns in Daura senatorial zone.

Masari reiterated the need for the traditional and religious leaders to sensitise the people on the dangers of harbouring criminals.

Responding, the monarch assured that traditional and religious leaders would not harbour criminals but would support government at all levels to address the menace, saying meaningful development cannot be achieved in a chaotic environment.

He, however, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration had rehabilitated Sandamu – Baure -Babban Mutum road, upgraded and rehabilitated Baure General hospital and Babban Mutum Comprehensive Health Centre, among others.