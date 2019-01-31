Community Empowers MSMEs, Others

Hamid Ayodeji

The Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has organised an empowerment programme for small scale business owners, students within the community so as to boost their income and improve their standard of living.

The counsellor representing Eredo LCDA ward J1, Okesanya Adenola, while speaking during an interview with THISDAY, explained that the disbursement cash to beneficiaries was to support small scale businesses and also boost employment in the community.

“Serving the people is a privilege so I am giving back to them, and this is also one of the dividends of democracy. Throughout this LCDA, no other counsellor has done such in their ward,’’ he said.

According to a trader Adesonu Motunrayo, who is also a beneficiary, “This is the first of its kind in this ward. There are a lots of us that received the money so we are very grateful for his support and we understand why it could not be so much more, so we call on the Lagos state government to support such initiatives.”

Meanwhile, the counsellor solicited for more intervention programmes from the government to help facilitate the construction of roads, factories, schools and Agricultural ventures for its residents.

“The Eredo Local Council Development Area is urging the state government to assist with agricultural programmes, construction of roads, factories, and provision of employment for the people of Eredo LCDA,’’ he added.