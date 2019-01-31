CAF Appoints Amuneke on Technical Study Group for U-20 AFCON

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Emmanuel Amuneke on their Technical Study Group (TSG) for the Under-20 AFCON in Niger, which begins this weekend.

Amuneke is currently the Tanzania national team coach.

The 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning coach with Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, Amuneke was enlisted to the FIFA Technical Study group for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

“I’m in Addis Ababa airport as we speak now. I’m on my way to Niamey, Niger Republic, for the CAF U-20 Nations Cup which kicks off this weekend,” Amuneke told SCORENigeria

“No, Tanzania is not playing but I’m going to Niger as a member of CAF Technical Study Group, TSG.

“Yes, CAF appointed me into their technical study and it is the first time I’ll be playing that role for CAF, but previously, I had carried out such assignment for FIFA.”

Hosts Niger will take on South Africa in Saturday’s opening Group A match, while Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will battle Burundi in the other group match same day. Ghana, Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso are in Group B in Maradi.