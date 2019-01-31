Airtel CEO Calls for Increased CSR Initiatives

Raheem Akingbolu and Nosa Alekhuogie

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya, has called on well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to do more to support underprivileged individuals as well as communities.

He made the appeal at the fifth edition of Airtel’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative – Airtel Touching Lives.

The CEO explained that the initiative was aimed mainly at impacting lives and to also promote a culture of giving.

According to him, Airtel goes beyond selling recharge cards and is relentless in its vision to empower more underprivileged people as well encourage others.

“Airtel Nigeria is committed to creating opportunities that will drive positive impact across the various communities where it operates and also help uplift more underprivileged people.

“Airtel Touching Lives is a corporate social responsibility initiative that seeks to offer practical relief hope, opportunities and credible platforms to liberate and empower the underprivileged, disadvantaged and hard to reach persons in our society.” Ogunsanya said.

He added: “Since we launched the Airtel Touching Lives initiative four years ago, we have achieved remarkable success, having restored hope of despaired individuals and families, saved many from the throes of death and empowered many underprivileged Nigerians.

“With the launch of season 5, we remain relentless in our vision to empower more people who are underprivileged.”

He went further to urge the general public to be part of the initiative by nominating projects, persons and communities that require support.

“We are calling on Nigerians to nominate causes and persons who require help. The process is simple. Once you nominate an individual or cause, our team will review and assess the situation and determine if a follow-up visit will be required.

“Together, we all can make our society a better place if we collaborate to uplift the downtrodden around us,” Ogunsanya said.

Entries for the nomination window for Season 5 of Airtel Touching Lives would close on Monday, 7th March, 2019.