Military Kills 21 Bandits, Captures 17

Rescue 89 victims of kidnappers

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Troops of the Nigerian Army operating in the North-west killed 21 bandits and captured 17 while conducting clearance operations.

Bandits have been on the rampage in the area, leaving a trail of blood and destruction.

The bandits were killed by troops in Zamfara and Katsina States under ‘Operation Sharan Daji’. Troops also destroyed over 18 camps of the bandits and rescued 89 victims of kidnappers. “The casualty figures on the bandits’ side during this encounters is 21 bandits neutralised, while 17 were captured alive. Troops also destroyed some of their camps and rescued 89 kidnapped victims held in some of these camps.

“It is worthy to note that out of 89 freed kidnapped victims, 55 of them were held captives in Bukkuyum LGA in Zamfara State. The freed captives who were mostly from local communities in Zamfara State were debriefed and reunited with their families.

“Similarly, two bandits’ informants, Musa Amadu, and Auwalu Mutairu, were arrested at Danfumi village in Birnin Magaji and are currently assisting troops with intelligence. “It is significant to inform the general public that 11 civilians and one vigilante were killed by bandits during the period in focus.

“It is also important to state that six persons were kidnapped at Asoula village in Tsafe LGA and not in Birnin Magaji”, an army statement said.

Items recovered from the bandits include a single barrel gun, two locally made pistols, 20 cartridges of double barrel bullets, 60 rounds of 7.62mm special, one AK 47 magazine containing18 rounds of 7.62mm special.

Other items are dane guns, four motorcycles and large quantity of Indian hemp and other illicit drugs.