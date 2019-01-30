Firm Launches News App

Oluchi Chibuzor

Technology firm, Transsion Holdings, has launched a new application, Scooper, with 3.8 million users, downloadable on Google play store for Android devices.

The solution is for aggregating latest news stories.

The firm’s Marketing and Communication Manager, Nancy Nwachukwu, disclosed this at a media briefing with journalists in Lagos.

According to Nwachukwu, the app was design to improve user experience through its data saving abilities, which is up to 50 per cent.

She said owing to the need to bring up-to-speed demand of information for various android phone users, the App was designed to meet the news requirement for everyone to enjoy through various features like novels-ranging from science, fiction, mysteries and romance and free football betting tips/ live commentary, allowing all those who engages

with it or refer others to earn redeemable virtual coins.

Nancy added, that the app aggregates contents from diverse areas of interest.

“Scoopers app users can explore up-to-date news in categories such as politics, lifestyle, business, technology, human stories and opinion articles,” she said, adding that “is also a great platform for videos, GIFs, quizzes, and other branded contents.

“Users are not at risk of overloading their phone storage because the app is light weight. Scooper is only available on android devices and available for download on Google play Store,” she noted.

The news App which recorded its highest numbers of installation in December, 2018 with over 434, 179 first time installers, has over 536 five star-rating, allows users to get other prizes apart from having it runs on their phones.

The Business Development Specialist of the company, Adegbite Michael, said the firm prides itself in utilising high sense of technology in developing the App and in partnering with the best sports data company in the world, a United Kingdom firm.

He explained: “We run our sports commentary with current data with reputable company in United Kingdom, like Opta, which is the best sports data in the world, allowing us giving account of selected football matches across major competitions around the world.