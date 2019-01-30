FAAN Allays Fears Amid False Bomb Alert at Abuja Airport

By Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Wednesday reassured passengers and all airport users of safety across the nation’s airports, following a false bomb alert at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja.

FAAN, in a statement by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs.

Henrietta Yakubu, said that the threat of a bomb on an early morning Air Peace flight from Abuja to Lagos had been confirmed to be false.

Yakubu, stated that the passenger who raised the alarm reportedly had a history of mental illness and is currently with the security agencies and medical experts for assessment.

“Following the false information, officers of FAAN’s aviation security swiftly evacuated passengers, crew and cargo on board the flight and a bomb squad immediately conducted a thourough check on the aircraft and baggage, which confirmed the information to be false.

“Aftermath of the due diligence test carried out on the aircraft, a fresh boarding call has been made and passengers have boarded the flight for take-off to the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos,” she stated.

She further said: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria will like to re-assure passengers and all airport users that our airports are safe and secure. They should carry on their lawful activities without any fear.

“And, we want to reassure our passengers that our airports are safe and secure. They should carry on their lawful activities without any fear.

“FAAN is committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort,” Yakubu said.