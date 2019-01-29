We’re Fighting Ohanaeze Not Obi, Says Anambra Govt

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Government has stated that its fight against Ohanaeze Ndigbo over the endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was not targeted at the former Governor of the state and vice presidential candidate of PDP, Peter Obi.

The state Commissioner for Information Strategy and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Don Adinuba, stated this at a press briefing yesterday, saying it was unfortunate that the disagreement of the state government over the endorsement of Atiku by Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been misconstrued to mean a fight against Obi.

THISDAY reported that a cold war that has defied settlement by religious leaders and elders’ forum of the state has been going on between the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, and his predecessor, Peter Obi, who incidentally worked for his election as first term governor in 2014.

Adinuba, while addressing journalists in Awka, the state capital, yesterday, said: “We are not fighting Peter Obi. We have never mentioned him in all our disagreement with Ohanaeze over the endorsement of Atiku.

“We are surprised that people are dragging us to such corner. We are here to clarify that, and tell you that our grouse is with Ohanaeze Ndigbo and some of its leaders who dabbled into partisan politics by endorsing a candidate.”

The commissioner said the “hurried endorsement of Atiku by Ohanaeze Ndigbo is political ‘419’ and brigandage.”

According to him, “Remember he did this on a day that our great son, a great son of Nigeria and Africa, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe was being honoured.

“If anyone in Ohanaeze would disrespect Zik by being absent at the event, certainly not Nwodo, whose father was picked by Zik and made a minister, the only minister from Nsukka area. Zik even honoured Nsukka people with the University of Nigeria. That university could have been sited elsewhere, but for Zik.

“When Zik retired, he did not go anywhere else but to Nsukka where he lived and died in 1996. So if there was anyone that would disrespect him, certainly not Nwodo.”

Adinuba insisted that the endorsement of Atiku by Ohanaeze Ndigbo would not be adhered to by Anambra State, saying it was wrong for the group, which is the apex socio-cultural organisation of Igbo people, to continue to meddle in politics, when a good number of its sons belong to diverse political groups.

“Obiano is the chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) of APGA, and also the leader of the party. Does he (Nwodo) expect that Obiano will vote for PDP instead of his party, which also has a presidential candidate?” Adinuba asked rhetorically.