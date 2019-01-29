PSC Approves Appointment of 8 New DIGs

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Tuesday approved the appointment of 8 New Deputy Inspector-General of Police, just as it announced its approval of the re-constitution of the Management Team of the Nigeria Police Force based on zonal representation with effect from Monday, January, 28, 2019.

The approval was made at the PSC’s 4th Plenary Meeting held in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday, January 28th and 29th, 2019.

A statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said the meeting was presided over by its Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu, Smith, a retired Inspector- General of Police.

Those to wear the new rank of DIG include; Aminchi Samaila Baraya, the most senior AIG from North East and he will represent the Zone in the Management Team; Usman Tilli Abubakar, representing the North West; Abdulmajid Ali, former Assistant Inspector-General of Police, representing North Central and Fredrick Taiwo Lakanu, former AIG, Operations and until his appointment, the Force Secretary, representing the South West. He is also former CP, Imo State, and had also headed SARS, Lagos.

Others are Godwin C. Nwobodo, former AIG, Border Patrol, presently AIG, Zone 7, Abuja and former CP, Courses, at the Police Academy, POLAC, Wudil, Kano representing South East; Anthony Ogbizi Michael, former CP, Ebonyi and Delta States representing South South and Yakubu Jibrin from North Central but appointed on seniority consideration.

However a member of the newly promoted, Usman Yakubu, is to proceed on terminal leave.

Meanwhile, tge Commission also approved the retirement of seven former DIGs, the statement added.

Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Smith, charged the new Management Team to give the acting Inspector –General of Police maximum cooperation and support to move the Force forward. He pledged the guidance of the Commission to the new team and reminded them that they were coming in at a very critical time in the life of tge nation.

“You must be dedicated and committed to ensuring the sustenance of our nation’s democracy. You must get prepared to confront the challenges that will come your way and also ensure that the forthcoming general elections are free, fair and credible and citizens guaranteed their freedom to choose their leaders without hindrance”, the statement read.

The approval has been conveyed to the acting Inspector-General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by the Chairman.