Onnoghen’s Suspension: UNDEDSS Warns Buhari Against Unconstitutional Actions

Pan-Niger Delta coalition, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has warned President Muhammadu Buhari against actions that are brazenly unconstitutional and insensitive in order to avoid setting Nigeria on fire, or even trigger off another civil war in the country, asserting that Nigeria must outlive Buhari.

In a statement made available to journalists yesterday, UNDEDSS described recent events in the political space of as sinister.

The UNDEDSS Secretary-General, Tony Uranta, called on all Nigerians to resist any “sinister attempt to rob them of the freedoms and rights which many died for in the process of wresting democracy out of the evil jaws of military dictatorship.”

UNDEDSS therefore called on President Buhari and his advisers to urgently retrace their steps before they are doomed to go down in history as the ones that finally made Nigeria a failed state.

Citing what the Niger Delta leaders Buhari’s sins, including: “the impunity of trying to effect the removal of the country’s Chief Justice without adherence to the rule of law; the support of the president for appointment of his cousin to man the overall collation centre for the upcoming presidential elections in which he is a candidate; and the scandalous selection of all but one of Nigeria’s security chiefs from the Northwest amongst a myriad of anomalies.”

UNDEDSS called on all Nigerians to “immediately commence peaceful civil disobedience actions nationwide to defend Nigeria’s democracy,” even whilst admonishing all citizens to act within the boundaries of the rule of law.”

The UNDEDSS scribe declared that “while the Niger Delta believes that there must be no sacred cows, the region will not allow the country’s leaders to circumvent the rule of law with impunity or enthrone the corruption of nepotism.”