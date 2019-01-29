Ijaw Youths Set Agenda, Mobilise Support for New NNDC Boss

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Ijaw Youths yesterday urged the newly appointed acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, to quickly get to work to mitigate the underdevelopment of the Niger Delta area.

Coming under the umbrella of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), the youths also called for support for the new boss of the interventionist agency, noting that the people of the region must look beyond party lines in backing the former university lecturer.

While addressing journalists at the Izon House in Yenagoa, headquarters of the IYC, Chairman of the IYC, Central Zone, Tari Porri, called on those grumbling over the appointment of the professor to close ranks and help him succeed.

He urged Brambaifa to collaborate with the state governments of the Niger Delta region, especially the government of Bayelsa State, in building roads linking the three senatorial districts in the state.

“We congratulate the professor who has just been appointed the acting MD of NDDC. The Ijaw received the news with jubilation because this is what we have clamoured for a long time.

“We will give him the needed support. Let’s also appeal to him to not let the Ijaw nation down. We call on him to help bring developmental projects to Ijaw land,” the IYC said.

Porri added: “He (Brambaifa) should support the state government in building the Central and Western senatorial zones in terms of big projects since it is an interventionist agency.

According to the IYC, all persons of Ijaw descent must join hands to support the new NDDC helmsman just like the people of Akwa Ibom State backed the erstwhile boss of the agency, Nsima Ekere, who is currently contesting for the Akwa Ibom State governorship election.

“We are also aware that some people are not satisfied with his appointment. We cannot be more blessed. This is what we have been asking for.

“Our political leaders, market women, farmers, businessmen, youths and artisans must mobilise support for him.”