Tribunal Upholds Election of Fayemi as Ekiti Governor

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

THE Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday upheld the election of Kayode Fayemi as Governor of Ekiti State.

The three man panel of the Ekiti State Governorship Tribunal in a Unanimous judgment dismissed the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its Candidate, Prof. Olusola Kolapo Olubunmi.

The tribunal held that the various allegations raised against the election by the petitioners were not proved as required by law adding that worthless documents were dumped on the tribunal.

Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Suleiman Bolaji Belgore, said that contrary to the claims of the petitioners, Fayemi was duly and lawfully returned as winner of majority votes by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal specifically said that governor Fayemi scored 197, 459 as against 178,121 votes scored by Prof. Olusola.

Details later.