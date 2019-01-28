Nigerians Flee Rann to Cameroon after Withdrawal of Military

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Nigerians fled in their hundreds from Rann, in Kala-Balge Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno State as soldiers were reportedly withdrew from the Nigerian border with Cameroon.

The residents of the town were said to have fled into Cameroon, when they saw that the troop mostly with the Multi-National Joint Task Force were withdrawn from the town.

A source who spoke anonymously to THISDAY, said the military were withdrawn on Saturday, causing panic in the town. He said the people, fearing that they may be opened to Boko Haram attack, immediately moved to neighbouring Cameroon.

Rann has continually been attacked by insurgents in recent times and it was in the town that some staff of Red Cross were kidnapped by Boko Haram last year. Two of the kidnapped staff were later killed by the insurgents after their demands were not meant.

Meanwhile, Borno Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima was said to have meant with President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on security situation in Rann.

The Borno State Governor was said to have appealed to the president on the need to reinforce the town against any attack by the insurgents.