IG Adamu Retires all DIGs

Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has retired seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) who were his seniors from the Force.

The affected officers are Maigari Dikko, the DIG in charge of Finance and Administration and Habila Joshak, the DIG in charge of Operations.

The other five DIGs are Emmanuel Inyang, Information and Communications Technology; Agboola Oshodi-Glover, Logistics and Supply; Mohammed Katsina, Research and Planning; Sani Mohammed, Training and Development; and Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah, Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence.

Their retirement would be announced formally later, it was learnt.

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba’s telephone was switched off at the time of this report.

The seven DIGs and eight Assistant Inspectors-General (AIG) were identified as having joined the police before Adamu, who was appointed on January 15 after the former IG Ibrahim Idris was retired as he attained the age of 60 years.

The seven police chiefs’ departure, according to Premium Times, was in furtherance of the convention that recommends the retirement of senior police chiefs when an officer junior to them in service or lower in rank is appointed to lead the institution.

When Idris was appointed IG in 2016, more than 20 DIGs and AIGs were compelled to retire from service to enable him constitute his management team.