Don’t Be Used for Electoral Violence, Union Tell Members 

By Alex Enumah in Abuja



The Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners Riders and Repairers Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), has appealed to its members across the country not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to create violence in the forthcoming elections.

National President of the association, Babangida Shehu Maihula, who gave the advice over the weekend in Abuja, also appealed to all those who have registered for the election but are yet to collect their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) to go and do so in order to vote candidates of their choice.

Maihula, while stating that the association was yet to take a decision on the candidate to support in the presidential election on February 16, said the association is still consulting and appraising the programmes of the contenders and would communicate its position to the members once a choice is made.

“This is the right time for the association to use its 12 million votes to vote in right persons into elective positions.

“I also want to use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to every member of the association that want to be used by unscrupulous elements, as no one is bigger than the association. Anybody found wanting playing politics with the organisation or anti association activity must be punished accordingly.

“I have got reports of some persons who have been looking for avenues to sell the association out, and have also indulged themselves in some corrupt practices within the association, enriching themselves for selfish purposes and gaining cheap popularity, there are those we have asked to step aside pending the outcome of investigations and decision of the committee of the association into their activities.

“This is a new era, we as an association are all trying to put in our efforts and hard work to redefine ACOMORAN, and not to allow ourselves to be used by corrupt individuals that have made up their minds to pull down every success in ACOMORAN”, he said.

Maihula, said the association remains one and indivisible entity and frowned at the Ogun State leaders of the association who he accused of allegedly embezzling over N5bn association money.

He said legal process was already being contemplated to retrieve the money from

him.