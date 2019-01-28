CCT Adjourns Onnoghen’s Trial Indefinitely

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Monday adjourned indefinitely the trial of Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen pending the outcome of the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

A two-man panel of the tribunal led by the CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar, said the adjournment was in compliance with the Court of Appeal order made on January 24.

“In view of the order of the Court of Appeal and out of respect for the Court of Appeal, this matter is hereby adjourned sine die pending the decision of the Court of Appeal in the matter,” Umar said.

The CCT had on January 22 adjourned for hearing of the motion filed by Onnoghen challenging the tribunal’ power to hear the charge against him.

Umar had fixed Monday January 28 for the hearing of the motion after he held that the CCT was not bound by four courts orders halting the trial at the CCT.

At the resumed hearing Monday, counsel to the federal government, Musa Ibrahim, had drew the tribunal’s attention to the appellate court order and applied for adjournment pending the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

Defence counsel led by Chief Kanu Agabi SAN, however did not oppose the request for adjournment. He however complained bitterly of the challenges faced by defence in obtaining the records of the tribunal.

