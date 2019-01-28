Army Inaugurates Vehicle Manufacturing Company

By Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In bid to address the dearth of military equipment, especially light and heavy infantry vehicles, the Nigerian Army has established a new vehicle manufacturing company in Rigachiku, Kaduna State.

In bid to address the dearth of military equipment, especially light and heavy infantry vehicles, the Nigerian Army has established a new vehicle manufacturing company in Rigachiku, Kaduna State.

The army has in recent times faced the challenges of use of poorly-equipped or obsolete vehicles in its war with insurgents in the North-east.

Speaking at the weekend, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the new establishment, Major General VO Ezugwu, thanked the Chief of Army Staff for the foresight in creating the company and believing in their ability.

“Today marked an indelible milestone in the history of the Nigerian Army’s march towards self-reliance in the production and maintenance of armoured fighting vehicles and other classes of vehicles as over the years the Nigerian Army has relied on importation of such vehicles, thereby spending huge foreign exchange which in turn depletes capital allocations”, he said.

He assured that the company had assembled a team of formidable young Nigerian professionals in automobile design and engineering to partner the NAVMC to achieve its mandate.

He said the vision of the NAVMC was to promote Nigerian Army’s indigenisaton policy through self-sustenance in armoured and soft skin vehicles.

The military had recently lamented the difficulties it faced in its attempts to procure arms from western arms manufacturers who usually cited issues around human rights records as reason for refusal to sell military equipment to Nigeria in addition to other international conspiracies.

