Navy Intensifies Destruction of Illegal Refineries in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Navy has stepped up its fight against oil theft with the destruction of over 82 illegal refineries at Tibo community in Warri South West Local Government area of Delta State.

THISDAY observed that the site of the illegal oil refineries, covering over two kilometres, took the Navy personnel more than five days to destroy with the use of two swamp buggies.

After the destruction of the site on Friday, NNS Delta Executive Officer, Navy Captain Adeyemi Adewuyi and the Base Officer, Commander Nsikan said the illegal oil refineries were discovered through credible intelligence and had to move in naval personnel for the destruction of the site.

He disclosed that over 82 refineries were discovered at the site located in deep swamp area of the community which, he said, couldn’t have been discovered without the cooperation of informants.

“We are in Tibo community in Warri South West Local Government, Delta State for the destruction of over 82 illegal oil refineries. As you can see, this is massive. We have to use two swamp buggies simultaneously for the destruction.

“These refineries are spread over four kilometres and the area is swampy. We are destroying over 82 illegal refineries, 32 dug pits, several tanks as well as hoses and pipes used for transporting their finished products to the loading bay by the river “, he said.

Adeyemi said a similar exercise was carried out at Benin River last week where over 52 illegal refineries were also destroyed, urging illegal oil refineries operators “to have a rethink by engaging in legitimate businesses warning that the navy will come hard on those engaged in economic sabotage.