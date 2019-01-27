Glo Subscribers Base Rises to 45.2 Million

Nigerian telecommunication multinational, Globacom Nigeria Limited has grown its subscribers’ base from 43,237,188 in November 2018 to 45,255,297, representing 26.24 percent of the total telecom subscribers in the country.

This was revealed in a report of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), indicating that the telecom giant had consolidated its leadership position in the country’s telecommunication sector as the second largest operator.

The report said Globacom’s hold on the leadership position “is due largely to its glowing performance in November 2018, when the company added 1,691,133 subscribers, topping the gainers chart.

“Again in the month of December 2018, it grossed 1,982,109 subscribers to move up from 43,273,188, in November to a new high of 45,255,297 subscribers. The latest figure represents 26.24 percent of total industry subscriber figure, thus making Globacom to be firmly in the second place.

“The latest figures show that Airtel remained in third place after increasing by 1,061,330 subscribers, to 44,180,484 in December, pushing its market position to 25.61 percent of total industry subscriber base. 9mobile added 555,344 subscribers to move up to 15,917,015 in December, from 15,361,671 in November while MTN stands at 67,133,009, having added 158,017 in December 2018.

Industry watchers and analysts attributed Globacom’s stronger showings in the last few months to constant improvement of its services across the country with massive infrastructure renewal and deployment.

In a statement by the telecom giant, it was working round the clock to further enhance the network experience of its subscribers in 2019.

The statement said, “We are ramping up our network backbone with new critical infrastructure equipment and new avant-garde software solutions that will improve quality of service, quicken problem resolution and deepen customer care operations.”

Demonstrating the resolve to increase customer satisfaction, Globacom, early in January 2019, awarded new contracts to French telecom equipment manufacturers, Nokia Alcatel-Lucent, to supply new Sure Pay Intelligent Network platform to boost its operations.

The company also brought in Software company, Vocalcom Technology, to supply new Interactive Voice Response and Contact Centre solutions for the network.