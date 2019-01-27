Five Dead as Plateau Records 17 New Cases of Lassa Fever

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Plateau State Government on Sunday confirmed that there are 17 new Lassa Fever cases in the state, adding that “five have so far died of the fever in the past few days”.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Kamshak Kuden, who confirmed the outbreak of the disease, said that the disease was prevalent in five local government areas of Jos North, Jos South, Bassa, Riyom and Shendam.

Kuden further said that the state government was putting plans in place to control the spread of the disease to other local governments.

The Nigerian Army had last week reported the death of a soldier at its 3 Armoured Division, Rukuba Barracks, Jos, after the soldier returned from the burial of a loved one in Kogi State.

The soldier was said to have been referred to Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BUTH), Jos after an initial treatment at the barrack’s clinic. He later died at BUTH.