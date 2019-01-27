Abiodun Pledges to Prioritise Rural Roads

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Abiodun Saturday promise to focus on the reconstruction of new roads that would link urban centres if he is elected.

Abiodun gave the promise at the palace of Alaye Ode-Remo, in Remo North Local Government Area, saying though it “is important to have flyovers in the Abeokuta, rural roads should not be abandoned, just because of the state capital.”

According to him, fixing rural roads would ease movement of farm produce and dwellers from one location to another. Rural roads that connect other states will be given priority attentions.

He observed that it was evident that many communities in the state “are without pipe-borne water and regular power supply. We will look into these challenges and attend to them.

“It is common knowledge that, while some governors, having spent eight years in office, have got nothing to show as the electoral promises. But I want to assure you that ours will be different. We will make good our electoral promises.”

Besides, the candidate noted that the forthcoming governorship election was for the greater growth and development of the state and urged the people to cast their votes en-mass for the APC.

He said, “we are not leaving APC for another party because we know it is a great party that can bring dividends of democracy to the people of the state. We are going to return power to the local governments so that council chairmen can perform their statutory duties effectively.

“Also, we will build multi-healthcare centres in each local government area. Those using the portraits of President Muhammadu Buhari as their presidential candidate are not being honest to themselves because they do not belong to our party, APC”, the candidate said.

In his remark, the Alaye Ode-Remo, Oba Amindu Osho promised to support Abiodun with unfolding events in his favour, noting his chiefs and inhabitants “are ready to deploy all the resources at their disposal to ensure that they give their support to the APC governorship candidate in the forthcoming general elections.

“Abiodun is a glorious son of Remoland and he needs our prayers and we will support them. Abiodun is the governorship candidate we want to see at the Okemosan governor’s office, come May 29, 2019.

“I am not in doubt that Abiodun will win. Because having former Deputy Governor, Mr. Segun Adesegun, a tested and trusted person, as his Director-General (DG) Campaign Organisation, victory is sure for Abiodun”, he said.