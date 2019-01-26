Young Entrepreneurs Engaged at Xperience Africa

Gists

The maiden edition of The Event Xperience Africa (TEXA2019), convened by event management pioneer and entrepreneur, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, ended on Thursday with Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria; Amaechi Okobi, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Access Bank; Yemi Amusan, CEO, Lucere Limited; Alibaba, Veteran MC/Compere; Ziad Nassar, Luxury Event Designer, and others engaging young entrepreneurs on professionalism, creativity and effective collaboration, during a three-day conference held in Lagos.

Themed ‘Be More, Do More: Inspiring New Frontiers’, the conference was birthed out of the need to build and mentor an ever-growing audience of young and creative entrepreneurs within and outside Africa, while also providing opportunities for networking among businesses across international boundaries.

The event was officially launched with an opening beach cocktail on 15 January, 2019, with several celebrities in attendance including Kate Henshaw, Tobi Bakre, Kaffy, Lala Akindoju, Chef Fregz, DJ Consequence, Lamide Akintobi, and many others. There were interesting activities such as face painting, dance sessions, games and more, with live performances by Eboni Band.

The conference, which recorded over 500 attendees from across Nigeria and beyond, featured curated classes and session on leveraging technology in the events industry, an event showcase, event marketing, and a general session with Funke Bucknor-Obruthe.

Hosted by Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, other speakers at the conference included George Okoro, Lanre Esho, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Funke Awobokun, Bovi, Jide Odukoya, DJ Spinall, Kaffy, Ebuka, Chef Fregz, Edi Lawani, Onye Ubanatu, Dr. Roberts, Mfon Ekpo and many others.