NIMASA Corporate Dinner and Merit Award: Night of Glitz and Glamour

It was a fun night of glamour and electrifying excitement as the Nigerian Maritime Safety and Administration Agency (NIMASA) once again gathered an audience filled with the crème de la crème for its annual corporate dinner and awards ceremony.

The event, which held at Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, recently, was to bring together all players in maritime, to appreciate NIMASA staff and stakeholders’ commitment, professionalism and resilience.

All night, staff members, stakeholders and friends were entertained with awards bestowed on the most impactful maritime industry players.

There was a lineup of A-list performers and chart toppers keeping guests entertained through the evening. Mr. Eazi; Paul Okoye of the defunct PSquare; Flavor; Tiwa Savage; and celebrity disc jockey, DJ Lambo, were all at their best. The hosts of the evening were IK Osakioduwa, Chioma Omeruah (Chygurl), and Tobi Bakre (of BBN).

At the event were; former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, Mr. Atedo Peterside, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, His Highness, the Emir of Kano, Mallam Sanusi Lamido, His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Oba Otudeko, top government officials, National Assembly members, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The event is the second since Dr. Dakuku Peterside assumed office as Director General of NIMASA and is an initiative he holds dearly to his heart.