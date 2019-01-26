Army Kills Four Boko Haram  

The Army yesterday said four suspected Boko Haram members were killed during an operation in Borno State. A statement by the Deputy Director Public Relations, 7 Division of the the Nigerian Army, Col. Ado Isa said: “Troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army in Operation Lafiya Dole based on credible information today (Friday) conducted a clearance operation on suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout along Makinta Meleri in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

“During the operation, the gallant troops neutralized (killed) four terrorists and recovered 4 AK-47 Rifles with registration numbers 58012289, 565240898 and 58006027, respectively. “They also recovered three rifle magazines containing 32 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and three bicycles.” Isa said while commending the gallantry of the soldiers, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brig Gen Abdulmalik Biu told them that the Chief of Army Staff is proud of their doggedness and they should sustain the offensive until the BHTs are flushed out and total peace and security restored. He asked the members of the public to volunteer more information on suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideout.