SGF: Buhari Will Win by Landslide, Constitutes FCT Campaign Council

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has tipped President Muhammadu Buhari to win the forthcoming February 16 presidential election by a landslide.

He made the assertion at the extraordinary meeting of the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, where the high-powered campaign council of the party for the FCT was named.

The SGF urged party faithful to forge a united front during the campaign season, saying it is only through unity and purposefulness that the party would be ensured of victory at the polls.

“The APC as a big family, we have already put behind us the sad chapter of what transpired during the primaries in a consolidated manner. It is going to be landslide victory for Baba Buhari and we are rest assured that God willing we are going to the next level,” Mustapha said.

The APC stakeholders who met at Lifecamp, appointed Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, to lead the party’s high-powered campaign council to sweep the FCT for President Buhari.

Bello assured after the meeting that the party would go into the electioneering campaign as one family.

As Chairman of the APC Campaign Council, the FCT Minister will head the main policy-making and strategy planning body that comprises the APC State Chairman, Abdulmalik Ahmed Usman, who serves as his deputy.

Other members of the council include all National Assembly aspirants, Board of Trustees members, national executives representing FCT, Area Council Chairmen and the Campaign Director-General among others.

The campaign structure includes, a Campaign Directorate, headed by a Director-General, Hon. Musa Yahaya Mohammed, former Chairman of Abaji Area Council. The Directorate has nine directors: Planning, Publicity, Contact and Mobilization, Special Duties, Inter-party, Security, Transport, Women and Youth.

The campaign will begin with tour of the Area Councils of the FCT and will culminate in a mega national rally of the party billed for Abuja.

Bello revealed that the setting up of the campaign council is sequel to the reconciliation committee set up by the APC in the FCT, headed by Senator Sidi Ali, to reconcile all aggrieved aspirants and other members of the party after the primary elections.

He disclosed the committee worked very hard with the maximum cooperation of all the party’s aspirants to bring together all members of the party in the FCT with the onerous task of getting the highest number of possible votes for the APC in the presidential, National Assembly and Area Council elections.