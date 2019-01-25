SDP Disowns Opposition Parties’ Consensus Candidate

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its Presidential Campaign Organisation have distanced themselves from the purported endorsement of the PDP presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the consensus candidate of the Nigerian opposition parties for the forthcoming presidential election.

In a statement issued Thursday by the Director General SDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, the party said it was not a party to this arrangement.

“Although we were initially part of the CUPP, the understanding was that each member party having elected its presidential candidate would then sit in committee to select a consensus presidential candidate, running mate and other officers of the campaign committee. Contrary to this spirit of understanding, one of the political parties, elected its presidential candidate and without consulting the CUPP went ahead to nominate its running mate and indeed all other officers of their campaign organisation,” the statement explained.

“This not only negated the understanding between the parties but also abrogated the agreement itself. We urge our members and the general public who have made up their minds to vote for the SDP candidate as the next president of Nigeria to stay true to their conviction about Donald Duke and the SDP as the best options to take Nigeria out of its present situation and restore the glory of our great nation,” SDP added.