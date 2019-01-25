Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Events Centre

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will inaugurate an ultra-modern events centre on Sunday, January 27 along Lekki- Epe Expressway in Lagos State. The time is 4 p.m.

Known as Royal Oaks Centre, it is billed as one of the biggest and luxurious such edifice in the state with such features as 3,000 theatre-style seating, 1,200 banquet-seating capacity with ample parking of over 500 vehicles.

According to a statement by the Chief Executive of The Royal Oaks Centre, Augusta Ikpea-Enaholo, the event centre provides something for everyone.

The statement added that it will cater for weddings, exhibitions, product launches and activations, fashion shows, funeral parties, conferences with a flexibility to adapt the large hall for small, intimate and big events with partitions.

“It is also friendly to the disabled from entrance gate to the toilet facilities.

“It is also convenient for mother and child in a party environment with appropriate toilet facilities,” she said.

“The Royal oaks Centre is complete with mobile stage, 1200 gold and silver chivalry chairs, 120 round banquet table and 15 rectangular tables with air-conditioning that allows events to operate for 10 hours on end.

“We combine safety with comfort,” Ikpea-Enaholo added.