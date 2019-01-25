CJN’s Suspension, Coup against Judiciary, Says CUPP

By Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, by President Muhammadu Buhari and appointment of Justice Tanko Mohammed as illegal and a coup against judiciary.

The Spokeperson of CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who addressed the press in Abuja said the coalition had been vindicated on their earlier alarm that Buhari wanted to appoint pro All Peoples Congress CJN to help use the judiciary to affirm APC candidates in the 2019 pre and post election litigations.

According to him, “The opposition parties raised alarm last week on the plot by the Buhari APC administration to remove Chief Justice Onnoghen and replace him with Justice Tanko Mohammed and they vehemently denied it.”

“The CJN can be removed from office either if he has been convicted or if under section 291 and 292 of the constitution, the Senate affirms a request by the President to remove him by two-third majority vote. Buhari has dared Nigerians. The filed a charge at CCT with a hurriedly put petition, we kept quiet; they filed a motion to remove him from the tribunal but the Appeal Court restrained them and just few hours to the inauguration of the supreme court election panel that will hear pre and post 2019 election, the emperor crushed the constitution and overthrew the leadership of the Supreme Court and appointed his stooge.”

He lamented that President Buhari had finally overthrown constitutional governance adding that Onnoghen’s illegal removal was aimed at stopping the swearing in of members of the 2019 general election petition tribunal.

Ugochinyere further said that President Buhari had shown with this development that he was the most cruel and barbaric President Nigeria ever had.

“A man who rode to power on the basis of respect for the rule law and fundamental principles of democracy has chosen to play to the gallery of dictatorship. Let see how it goes.”

“Onnoghen remains CJN and we will not recognise this unlawful, unconstitutional

act. We call on lawyers, Judges and Judicial Staffs to down tool now, shut down of courts and massive protest to save our judicial system should start now.”

The Coalition urged the Senate to reconvene and start removal process of Justice Tanko Mohammad.

“The democratic institutions will fight back. Trust me it is the beginning of democracy in Nigeria. Out of adversity comes strength. This is the last battle,” Ugochinyere said