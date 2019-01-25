Alicia Keys to Host The 2019 Grammy Awards

Sunday Ehigiator

American singer, Alicia Keys will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards set to take place Feb. 10 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The ‘Fallen’ singer made the announcement today via a video on her YouTube channel.

According to her, “I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards! There’s so much in store and I can’t wait for you all to see it all come to life. Tune in on February 10th at 5PM PST / 8PM EST. Only on CBS.

“I know what it feels like to be on that stage and I know what it feels like to be proud of the work that you’ve put in, and to be recognized for it. And I just feel grateful that I’m able to bring that light and that energy.

“This is a first. It’s a first. It’s amazing. And I think it is perfect timing. Honestly, I’m really excited. I feel really good about it, because I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity to give the light back and to lift people up, especially all the young women who are nominated. To me, it feels like sister vibes.”