By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary till Tuesday, February 19.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, announced the adjournment shortly after the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, moved the motion for the Senate to adjourn plenary to another legislative day after all the agenda on the Order Paper had been exhausted.

The Senate only sat for five days this month having resumed from the Christmas break on Wednesday, January 16.

Details later…